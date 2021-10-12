Nvidia to face new EU look into $54B ARM acquisition—report
Oct. 12, 2021 10:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)SFTBYBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is facing new challenges in its efforts to acquire British chipmaker ARM Holdings as the European Union is said to be expanding its investigation into the proposed deal.
- According to a report from Reuters, the EU is planning on looking further into the $54 billion deal on the grounds that Nvidia (NVDA) hasn't offered enough assurances that the acquisition wouldn't lead to anti-competitive business practices by the combined entity. The EU's preliminary review of the proposed deal is set to conclude on Oct. 27, and a new investigation is expected to take another four months to complete.
- British antitrust authorities have already said they are concerned that the deal would tamp down on competition in the chip sector. There is also a national pride factor at play, as ARM, which is owned by Japan's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), is the biggest technology company in Britain.
- Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia is best-known for its graphics and artificial intelligence chips that have been used extensively in products such as personal computers, mobile devices and automobiles. ARM's chips are also found in many PCs, mobile phones and tablets.
- Earlier this month, Nvidia said it would make concessions to allay the EU's concerns in the hope that such moves would help finalize the acquisition, which was first announced in September 2020.