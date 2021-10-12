Lumentum slips 2% as Raymond James backs off, cautious on supply chain
Oct. 12, 2021 10:12 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is off 1.6% in early going following a downgrade at still-bullish Raymond James, to Outperform from Strong Buy.
- That comes from a bit of caution going into this quarter's earnings report, expected in about three weeks.
- And that caution comes from the ongoing supply-chain issues plaguing all sectors of the economy this fall. It's expecting December sales of $418 million, which "feels conservative yet is well below consensus."
- The firm has a price target of $96, now implying 14% upside.
- Consensus expectations are for EPS of $1.54 on revenues of $436.6 million.