Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD faces a wall of worries

Bonds sign on economy background with graph and coins

Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

  • The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is facing a slew of problems, from sinking in four of the last five sessions to leading all exchange traded funds in YTD investor outflows.
  • The broad U.S. investment-grade corporate-bond fund has seen investors redeem $13.63B of shares so far in 2021, as per etfdb.com. That's $3B greater outflows than No.2 worst performer the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) has seen.
  • And despite being up 0.28% of Tuesday morning, LQD has been mostly declining for weeks.
  • The ETF finds itself in the crosshairs with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield given that the two instruments trade inversely. (LQD) has recently struggled as the 10-Year yield has risen significantly since the beginning of August:

  • Short interest in (LQD) has also risen to 14.54%. And in other bad signs, the ETF is now trading -1.41% from its 200-day moving average and finds itself -4.76% YTD.
  • The Relative Strength Index technical indicator also shows that while the ETF dipped on Monday to 24.13 − well below the 30 reading that would indicate it's oversold − it turned back up to 31.71 Tuesday:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.