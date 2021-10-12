Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD faces a wall of worries
Oct. 12, 2021 11:22 AM ETiShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)GLDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is facing a slew of problems, from sinking in four of the last five sessions to leading all exchange traded funds in YTD investor outflows.
- The broad U.S. investment-grade corporate-bond fund has seen investors redeem $13.63B of shares so far in 2021, as per etfdb.com. That's $3B greater outflows than No.2 worst performer the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) has seen.
- And despite being up 0.28% of Tuesday morning, LQD has been mostly declining for weeks.
- The ETF finds itself in the crosshairs with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield given that the two instruments trade inversely. (LQD) has recently struggled as the 10-Year yield has risen significantly since the beginning of August:
- Short interest in (LQD) has also risen to 14.54%. And in other bad signs, the ETF is now trading -1.41% from its 200-day moving average and finds itself -4.76% YTD.
- The Relative Strength Index technical indicator also shows that while the ETF dipped on Monday to 24.13 − well below the 30 reading that would indicate it's oversold − it turned back up to 31.71 Tuesday:
- Contrarian investors may see this as a buying opportunity, while others may deem the fund still too risky for investing.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings give (LQD) an "F" risk grade overall. Here's a look at our quant-ratings breakdown for the ETF's underlying metrics: