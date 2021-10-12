Consumer inflation expectations rise to new series high in September: NY Fed survey

Oct. 12, 2021 11:00 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments

Federal Reserve Bank sign closeup in downtown lower financial district Manhattan NYC

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • U.S. consumers don't expect inflation to subside anytime soon, according to the New York Federal Reserve's September 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
  • Indeed, U.S. consumer inflation expectations for a year ahead rose to its highest level since the start of the SCE in 2013.
  • That increase, though, is somewhat softened by an expected slowdown in home and commodity price changes, the report says.
  • Median short-term (one-year ahead) inflation expectations rose by 0.1 percentage point to 5.3% in September, the 11th consecutive monthly increase and a new series high.
  • Median medium-term (three-year-ahead) inflation expectations also climbed to a new series high at 4.2% from 4.0%, representing the third consecutive monthly increase.
  • However, long-term implied inflation expectations (5-year ahead) are as well anchored as they were during the pre-pandemic era.
  • Median year-ahead home price change expectations fell by 0.4 percentage points to 5.5%, marking a fourth consecutive monthly decline.
  • On the labor market front, median one-year ahead expected earnings growth rebounded in September, rising 0.4 percentage point to 2.9%, "substantially" above its 12-month trailing average of 2.2%.
  • The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months also improved from 12.5% to 11.1%; the mean perceived probability of finding a job (if one's current job was lost) increased to 55.2% from 54.9% in August, according to the report.
  • Previously, (Aug. 9) New York Fed survey signals consumer expectations continue to improve in July.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.