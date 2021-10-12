Consumer inflation expectations rise to new series high in September: NY Fed survey
Oct. 12, 2021 11:00 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- U.S. consumers don't expect inflation to subside anytime soon, according to the New York Federal Reserve's September 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
- Indeed, U.S. consumer inflation expectations for a year ahead rose to its highest level since the start of the SCE in 2013.
- That increase, though, is somewhat softened by an expected slowdown in home and commodity price changes, the report says.
- Median short-term (one-year ahead) inflation expectations rose by 0.1 percentage point to 5.3% in September, the 11th consecutive monthly increase and a new series high.
- Median medium-term (three-year-ahead) inflation expectations also climbed to a new series high at 4.2% from 4.0%, representing the third consecutive monthly increase.
- However, long-term implied inflation expectations (5-year ahead) are as well anchored as they were during the pre-pandemic era.
- Median year-ahead home price change expectations fell by 0.4 percentage points to 5.5%, marking a fourth consecutive monthly decline.
- On the labor market front, median one-year ahead expected earnings growth rebounded in September, rising 0.4 percentage point to 2.9%, "substantially" above its 12-month trailing average of 2.2%.
- The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months also improved from 12.5% to 11.1%; the mean perceived probability of finding a job (if one's current job was lost) increased to 55.2% from 54.9% in August, according to the report.
