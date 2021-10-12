LG to reimburse General Motors for the majority of Bolt EV recall costs

A Chevy Bolt electric vehicle charging at a free public charging station.

Joni Hanebutt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • LG Chem has agreed to pay General Motors (GM +1.5%) up to $1.9B to compensate the company for costs associated with the Chevrolet Bolt recall. Potential fire concerns caused by faulty LG batteries led the automaker to recall all models of the electric car since it began being produced in 2016.
  • GM said Tuesday that it expects the total cost of battery replacements and other fixes to run $2.0B, up from a previous appraisal of $1.8B. The company plans to begin repairing customer vehicles this month.
  • The agreement is a win for GM, which will be able to recoup the majority of costs associated with Bolt recall and maintain its relationship with its primary battery supplier. The automaker is teaming up with LG Chem in a joint venture to develop its next-gen Ultium battery platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.