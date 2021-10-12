LG to reimburse General Motors for the majority of Bolt EV recall costs
- LG Chem has agreed to pay General Motors (GM +1.5%) up to $1.9B to compensate the company for costs associated with the Chevrolet Bolt recall. Potential fire concerns caused by faulty LG batteries led the automaker to recall all models of the electric car since it began being produced in 2016.
- GM said Tuesday that it expects the total cost of battery replacements and other fixes to run $2.0B, up from a previous appraisal of $1.8B. The company plans to begin repairing customer vehicles this month.
- The agreement is a win for GM, which will be able to recoup the majority of costs associated with Bolt recall and maintain its relationship with its primary battery supplier. The automaker is teaming up with LG Chem in a joint venture to develop its next-gen Ultium battery platform.