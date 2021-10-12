Chart Talk: Take this job ... where workers are walking away
Oct. 12, 2021 10:57 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The August JOLTS survey showed a decline in job openings, but the percentage of workers quitting positions hit a new record.
- The latest quits rate rose to 2.9% from 2.7% in July.
- "These data are for the end of August when the Delta variant was fueling a rise in COVID," Indeed economist Nick Bunker tweets. "Impact clearly felt in leisure and hospitality as both job openings and hires declined in the sector."
- "Quitting is always high in the leisure and hospitality sector, but it's *remarkably* high right now."
- Bunker provided the chart below to illustrate which indutries are seeing the most people walk out.
- SA contributor Econbrowser did a deep dive yesterday into the September employment report.