Fortuna Silver Mines' Q3 gold production soars more than 400%

Oct. 12, 2021 10:57 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments

Gold mine

Alexey Dozmorov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM +1.7%) says it tallied record production of 87,950 gold equiv. oz. during Q3.
  • Q3 gold production skyrocketed by 5x from the prior-year period to 65,425 oz., lead output rose 23% to 8.25M lbs., and zinc production jumped 21% to 12.4M lbs., but silver production fell 20% to 1.71M oz.
  • Fortuna (NYSE:FSM) says its Lindero mine in Argentina produced a record 26,235 oz. of gold, in line with guidance, helped by fewer COVID-19 disruptions to operations.
  • The company's San Jose mine in Mexico produced 1.44M oz. of silver and 8,910 oz. of gold in the quarter, in line with guidance.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines is "trading at a deep discount to fair value," Taylor Dart writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.
