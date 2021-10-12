Callaway Golf tracks higher after Compass Points turns bullish

Oct. 12, 2021 11:03 AM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Callaway Golf Company (ELY +2.9%) is higher after Compass Point upgrades the golf equipment stock to Buy from Neutral.
  • The firm says Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is successfully navigating around supply chain issues.
  • "ELY indicated that they have taken measures to shift production capacity from Vietnam suppliers that are suffering difficulties from a manpower standpoint."
  • There have been some concerns voiced on supply into the holiday season.
  • Shares of ELY are down more than 6% over the last six weeks.
  • Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on ELY: 8 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 2 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-Equivalent ratings.
