Callaway Golf tracks higher after Compass Points turns bullish
Oct. 12, 2021 11:03 AM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf Company (ELY +2.9%) is higher after Compass Point upgrades the golf equipment stock to Buy from Neutral.
- The firm says Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is successfully navigating around supply chain issues.
- "ELY indicated that they have taken measures to shift production capacity from Vietnam suppliers that are suffering difficulties from a manpower standpoint."
- There have been some concerns voiced on supply into the holiday season.
- Shares of ELY are down more than 6% over the last six weeks.
- Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on ELY: 8 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 2 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-Equivalent ratings.