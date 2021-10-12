Senmiao Technology signs cooperation agreement with Xintianjie Culture Media
Oct. 12, 2021 11:08 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (AIHS -0.6%) signed a new cooperation agreement with Sichuan Xintianjie Culture Media, company focused on outdoor media, SME brand consulting management, and business growth incubation services in China.
- Under the agreement, both the companies will collaborate in the area of online ride-hailing vehicle services based on 5G+blockchain digital streaming media and safety assistance systems.
- Senmiao will be responsible for providing ride-hailing vehicles and the related platforms to Xintianjie who will provide the screen devices as well as installation and intelligent media support.
- Post the agreement, Senmiao guarantees the installation of Xintianjie media devices in 2K of Senmiao's ride-hailing vehicles commencing October 2021.
- Senmiao will receive an initial set-up fee from Xintianjie, in addition to ongoing distributed payments from various advertising services Xintianjie provides to its customers; contract is in effect through October 2024.