Rocket Lab acquires space software company Advanced Solutions
Oct. 12, 2021 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)
- Rocket Lab (RKLB +0.2%) finalizes its acquisition of Colorado-based aerospace engineering firm Advanced Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ASI) for $40M with the potential for an extra $5.5M payout based on CY 2021 performance. The acquisition strengthens Rocket Lab's position as an end-to-end space company.
- ASI was founded in 1995 and its software has been used on over 45 spacecraft. ASI's customers include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. DOD organizations, and NASA. The software company will continue to serve its existing customer base while using Rocket Lab's resources and technology to scale.
- "The ASI team revolutionized flight software and have enabled some of the most significant space exploration missions. For more than 20 years they have been delivering industry-first, off-the-shelf spacecraft flight software products that enable cost-effective and highly capable constellation and interplanetary missions," commented Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Peter Beck.
