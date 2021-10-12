These S&P 500 Index stocks are expected to beat earnings
- Bank of America is out with a detailed screen of S&P 500 stocks that it sees as most likely to beat consensus expectations. The firm used the criteria of its own estimates vs. consensus, last quarter's results (double beats) and fundamental bullish ratings.
- The list of stocks making the "positive surprise" list includes Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), MetLife (NYSE:MET), Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP).
- An even more detailed BofA screen uses the same criteria as above, but also filters for stocks underowned by fund managers. That list of stocks, which could see even bigger pops on earnings day, includes Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS).
