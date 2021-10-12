Walgreens Boots Alliance picks new human resources chief and transformation and integration chief
Oct. 12, 2021
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +0.1%) announced two key executive leadership positions, as Holly May was appointed VP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and Anita Allemand was appointed Chief Transformation and Integration Officer.
- Most recently, May served as Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Abercrombie & Fitch; her appointment is effective late October.
- As Chief Transformation and Integration Officer, a newly created role, Allemand will be responsible for supporting Brewer as a strategic thought leader, and to establish and lead the overall transformation agenda for WBA as the company prioritizes its strategy and path forward in healthcare.
- Most recently, Allemand was SVP of Health Solutions for Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company.
