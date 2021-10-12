Walgreens Boots Alliance picks new human resources chief and transformation and integration chief

Wooden cube block print screen person icon which link connection network for organisation structure social network and teamwork concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +0.1%) announced two key executive leadership positions, as Holly May was appointed VP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and Anita Allemand was appointed Chief Transformation and Integration Officer.
  • Most recently, May served as Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Abercrombie & Fitch; her appointment is effective late October.
  • As Chief Transformation and Integration Officer, a newly created role, Allemand will be responsible for supporting Brewer as a strategic thought leader, and to establish and lead the overall transformation agenda for WBA as the company prioritizes its strategy and path forward in healthcare.
  • Most recently, Allemand was SVP of Health Solutions for Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company.
  • SA Contributor Envision Research assigned a Bullish rating in its recent article, "Walgreens Boots Alliance: The Past Decade And The Next One"
