Can BlackRock beat estimates for the 9th time?
Oct. 12, 2021 11:31 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.57 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.82B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects net inflows estimate of $102.46B, AUM of $9.61T.
- The company added a whopping $81B in AUM in Q2, bringing total average AUM to $9.32T. Q2 total net inflows of $81B reflect a previously announced $58B low-fee institutional index outflow related to a single client; compares with $172B total net inflows in Q1.
- The company has been beating estimates over the past 8 quarters.
- Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Kennan Mell believes BlackRock has more long-term tailwinds than headwinds.