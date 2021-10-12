Archer-Daniels-Midland downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight
Oct. 12, 2021 11:42 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM -1.0%) was downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $67, up from $65.
- Analyst Ben Bienvenu thinks fundamentals remain strong for Archer Daniels, he views the current risk/reward as "more subdued than we've seen" and believes that for the stock to move materially higher, fundamentals will "need to inflect significantly given the stock's current valuation."
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of ADM and its peers Bunge Limited and Darling Ingredients:
- The analyst is lowering his Q3 earnings estimate primarily on lower-than-previously-expected results in the Ag Services and Vantage operating segments given how disruptions from Hurricane Ida likely pushed volumes that would have flowed through Q3 into late Q4 and the first quarter of 2022, Bienvenu added.
- Vikram Luthar, SVP, Head of IR & CFO of Nutrition, had said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in September that facilities had minimal damage due to Ida and expects the facilities to be back within weeks.
- "On the other hand, as well, on the basis side, we've seen basis collapse because that big demand opportunity has also tailed off as a consequence of Ida. So that's another potential opportunity for our processing business. So there are some puts and takes here," commented Luthar.
- "And going forward, we feel confident in our ability to deliver sustained earnings growth in high-single digits, driven by innovation, continued focus on cost with improved technologies and processes as well as an innovation where we have created new revenue streams based on the acquisitions we've done," added Luthar.
- Consensus EPS Estimate for Q3 is $0.89 (+0.04% Y/Y), while Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q3 is $17.82B (+17.81% Y/Y).
- The Wall St. Analysts Rating is Bullish on the stock.