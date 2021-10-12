Blackstone may seek to raise as much as $10B for next big growth fund - Bloomberg
Oct. 12, 2021 11:42 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Blackstone (BX +1.8%) has started gauging interest on how much it can raise for its second fund to target fast-growth companies, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- It may aim for as much as $10B, more than twice the amount it raised in its first fund for its growth strategy, they told Bloomberg. A specific target hasn't yet been decided, one of the people said.
- The fundraising effort seeks to benefit from investors' desire to reap healthy returns from rapidly growing companies in a low-yield landscape. The value of growth equity deals reached a record $62.5B in 2020, according to PitchBook data.
- Bloomberg notes that Sixth Street is raising $3B for a similar fund and General Atlantic seeks to raise $5B.
- Almost a year ago, Blackstone closed its second core private equity fund at $8B.