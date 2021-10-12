ICF Industries acquires 1M shares of Agtech Global International

Oct. 12, 2021 11:45 AM ETHere to Serve Holding Corp. (HTSC), AGGLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Here To Serve Holdings (OTCPK:HTSC +17.3%) wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries has acquired 1M common shares of Agtech Global International (OTCPK:AGGL +2.9%) in exchange for consulting services.
  • AgTech is currently working with FINRA to process a name change to Galexxy Holdings Inc.
  • In June 2021, Agtech entered the high-growth CBD consumer products market, by acquiring Galexxy Corporation as a 100% owned subsidiary.
  • "We look at this as a value/growth vehicle that meets our undervalued asset criteria. Management fully values Galexxy Holdings at $0.40/share." said Cesar Herrera, President of ICF Industries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.