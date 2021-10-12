ICF Industries acquires 1M shares of Agtech Global International
- Here To Serve Holdings (OTCPK:HTSC +17.3%) wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries has acquired 1M common shares of Agtech Global International (OTCPK:AGGL +2.9%) in exchange for consulting services.
- AgTech is currently working with FINRA to process a name change to Galexxy Holdings Inc.
- In June 2021, Agtech entered the high-growth CBD consumer products market, by acquiring Galexxy Corporation as a 100% owned subsidiary.
- "We look at this as a value/growth vehicle that meets our undervalued asset criteria. Management fully values Galexxy Holdings at $0.40/share." said Cesar Herrera, President of ICF Industries.