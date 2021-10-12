St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott, targets doubling global resort portfolio by 2025
Oct. 12, 2021 12:25 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- "This is a pivotal moment for St. Regis as we expect to nearly double our existing resort portfolio by 2025," company official commented.
- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott (MAR +0.3%), plans to expand its existing portfolio of 15 curated resorts with plans to debut 11 new enchanted escapes by 2025 in some of the world's most coveted leisure destinations, including locales most desired by the next generation of luxury travelers within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.
- Currently, St. Regis has 49 open hotels and resorts with 29 hotels and resorts in its pipeline which indicate expected growth of ~60% over the next five years in both urban and leisure destination.
- Expanding its footprint in Mexico, St. Regis is expected to debut The St. Regis Kanai Resort in 2022 and The St. Regis Los Cabos Resort in 2023.
- In the Middle East, the brand plans to grow its presence in Qatar with the expected early 2022 opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl; it foresees entry into Oman in 2024 with The St. Regis Al Mouj Resort in Muscat.
- St. Regis is expected to open a property in Africa, with the debut of The St. Regis Marrakech Resort slated for 2025.
- SA Contributor BOOX Research recently wrote that Marriott still remains a buy at the all-time high; the stock is hovering around its 52-week high levels of $159.98.