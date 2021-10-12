KORE Mining gets US Forest Service approval for Long Valley drill program
Oct. 12, 2021 12:28 PM ETKORE Mining Ltd. (KOREF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- KORE Mining (OTCQX:KOREF) said the U.S. Forest Service approved its proposed drill program at the Long Valley Gold Project in Mono County, California.
- Planning up to 3K meter phase 1 core drilling program to test: Underlying sulphide "feeder structure" targets for underground potential; and, highest priority shallow oxide targets to expand current resources.
- Program will also better define oxidation levels and test for silver for the first time.
- Potential to expand drilling program up to 15K meters on success.
- "The untested feeder zone drill targets are our highest priority in addition to oxide resource expansion. The core drilling is expected to improve the geologic model and will also be assayed for silver for the first time at the project," said Scott Trebilcock, president and CEO.
- The company noted that it has worked closely with the USFS to avoid cultural impacts and mitigate other potential program impacts.