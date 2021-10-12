Moderna draws muted response from FDA for COVID-19 booster shot

  • The FDA officials have not taken a position on the application submitted by Moderna (MRNA +0.8%) for authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot. After an initial slump, the company shares are trading slightly higher.
  • In briefing documents published ahead of a meeting of its expert panel on Thursday, the agency staff wrote: “Some real world effectiveness studies have suggested declining efficacy of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine over time against symptomatic infection or against the Delta variant, while others have not.”
  • “However, overall, data indicate that currently US- licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States,” they added.
  • Early September, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) requested FDA authorization for its booster shot at half the dose used in initial inoculations.
  • However, The Wall Street Journal reports that the regulator merely restated the company’s request and analyzed its study data in its briefing documents.

  • Despite similar remarks made on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) booster shot, the FDA eventually authorized the vaccine for certain groups of fully immunized individuals in September.

