Moderna draws muted response from FDA for COVID-19 booster shot
Oct. 12, 2021 12:33 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor39 Comments
- The FDA officials have not taken a position on the application submitted by Moderna (MRNA +0.8%) for authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot. After an initial slump, the company shares are trading slightly higher.
- In briefing documents published ahead of a meeting of its expert panel on Thursday, the agency staff wrote: “Some real world effectiveness studies have suggested declining efficacy of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine over time against symptomatic infection or against the Delta variant, while others have not.”
- “However, overall, data indicate that currently US- licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States,” they added.
- Early September, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) requested FDA authorization for its booster shot at half the dose used in initial inoculations.
- However, The Wall Street Journal reports that the regulator merely restated the company’s request and analyzed its study data in its briefing documents.
Despite similar remarks made on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) booster shot, the FDA eventually authorized the vaccine for certain groups of fully immunized individuals in September.