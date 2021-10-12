Southwest Airlines moves higher as rate of cancellations improves

Oct. 12, 2021

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.1%) is off the global leaderboard for disrupted flights with just 2% cancelled today and 12% delayed. However, those marks still compare poorly to Delta, United and American, which combined do not have as many cancelled or delayed flights today.
  • Reports indicate that employee sick calls are higher at Southwest than in years past, but union officials maintain that is due to fatigue from overscheduling rather than mandatory vaccine pushback.
  • Shares of Southwest are still up 7.87% over the last few weeks and are 15.68% higher YTD despite the stumble this week.
  • Not a single Wall Street analyst has shifted their rating on LUV since the weekend of cancellations. LUV is rated at Buy-equivalent or higher by 19 out of the 21 firms covering the airline stock.
