Southwest Airlines moves higher as rate of cancellations improves
Oct. 12, 2021
- Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.1%) is off the global leaderboard for disrupted flights with just 2% cancelled today and 12% delayed. However, those marks still compare poorly to Delta, United and American, which combined do not have as many cancelled or delayed flights today.
- Reports indicate that employee sick calls are higher at Southwest than in years past, but union officials maintain that is due to fatigue from overscheduling rather than mandatory vaccine pushback.
- Shares of Southwest are still up 7.87% over the last few weeks and are 15.68% higher YTD despite the stumble this week.
- Not a single Wall Street analyst has shifted their rating on LUV since the weekend of cancellations. LUV is rated at Buy-equivalent or higher by 19 out of the 21 firms covering the airline stock.