Will JPMorgan Chase Q3 report NII in-line with guidance or lower?

Oct. 12, 2021

U.S. Banks Post Near-Record Profits In Second Quarter Of 2014

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Opening the banks earnings season, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.00 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.63B (+1.6% Y/Y).
  • Managed net interest income is seen at $13.19B.
  • Provision for credit losses is seen at $17.9M while net charge-offs estimated at $1.03B.
  • Net yield on interest-earning assets estimated at 1.65%; standardized CET1 ratio seen at 13.1%.
  • Corporate & investment bank IB fees estimated at $2.79B.
  • Over the last 2 years, JPM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • "CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon expects standout Q3 results from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley on capital market and asset/wealth performance," in a recent article.
  • Spotlight would be on net interest income which the bank had initially guided for $55B for the year, but on Q2 earnings call, management cut that guidance to $52.5B; For June ending quarter, the company reported $12.74M in NII.
  • At a conference in September, Marianne Lake, co-CEO of JPMorgan's consumer and community banking division, said that prepayment rates, while still elevated, are no longer growing like they were and that management expects the NII guidance of $52.5B to hold up.
  • Lake provided some guidance, saying that in the division's markets business, the bank expects revenue to decline ~10% from Q2 and Y/Y, which is not a huge surprise because, at some point, activity had to normalize.
  • Investment banking fees are expected to increase on Y/Y basis, but not be as strong as Q2.
  • Stock traded 1% down while reporting its Q2 earnings; the stock has gained 9.7% since reporting Q2 earnings.
  • In September, JPMorgan raised quarterly dividend by 11.1% which is payable on Oct.31.
  • SA Contributor Jim Sloan recently analyzed peers in his recent article, "Bank of America Vs. JPMorgan: It's A Close Call"
