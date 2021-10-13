BlackRock earnings handily top forecasts with organic growth in active platform, ETFs

Oct. 13, 2021 6:55 AM ET BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

BlackRock San Francisco Office

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q3 results reflect long-term net inflows of $98B, representing 9% annualized organic base fee growth and its sixth straight quarter exceeding its 5% target.
  • "Organic growth was broad-based, spanning our active platform as well as in each of our ETF product categories," said Chairman and CEO Laurence D. Fink. Client demand for ESG remains strong, with $31B of inflows across sustainable active and index strategies, he added.
  • Q3 total net inflows of $75B, reflecting outflows from low-fee cash management and advisory assets under management, compares with $81B inflows in Q2.
  • Q3 revenue of $5.05B compares vs. $4.82B consensus, $4.82B in Q2 and $4.37B in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 16% Y/Y, reflecting strong organic growth and 13% growth in technology services revenue, despite lower performance fees.
  • BlackRock (BLK) shares rise 0.6% in premarket trading.
  • Assets under management of $9.46T at Sept. 30, 2021 vs. $9.50T at June 30, 2021.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $10.95 vs. $9.57 consensus and $10.03 in Q2.
  • Investment, advisory and administration fees of $3.79B increased from $3.07B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Technology services revenue of $401M vs. $316M in Q2 and $288M in Q3 2020.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, BlackRock (BLK) EPS beats by $1.47, beats on revenue
