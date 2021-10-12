Hilton Worldwide is a short-term and long-term buy at Argus

Oct. 12, 2021 2:38 PM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Argus is more constructive on Buy-rated Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT +1.5%).
  • Analyst John Staszak: "We believe that the continued rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lead to increased room demand, along with higher RevPAR and management fees, by allowing consumers to travel more freely."
  • Argus increases its 2021 EPS estimate to $2.65 vs. $2.64 prior and $2.26 consensus. The firm also hikes its 2022 EPS estimate to $4.25 vs. $4.15 prior and $4.20 consensus.
  • Argus also a long-term Buy rating on HLT based on the company's solid development pipeline, new brands, and well-regarded loyalty program.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Hilton is blazing hot at Very Bullish and never been higher.
