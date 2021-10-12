Cathie Wood: ‘I am very optimistic about the equity market’
Oct. 12, 2021 2:45 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKQ, ARKW, ARKGARKF, ARKXBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor57 Comments
- ARK CEO Cathie Wood said Tuesday: "The risk to the global economy in the years ahead is not inflation, it is deflation."
- In the firm's monthly market webinar, Wood also said: "I am very optimistic about the equity market."
- Wood stated that demand is not the concern regarding rising oil prices, "Oil demand today is lower than it was in 2019, but the supply is where we are seeing the issues."
- Cathie Wood elaborated on the bottleneck effect and supply chain issues around commodities and that with time they will shake out, as seen by other commodity prices correcting.
- Stating: "Lumber is down more than 50%, as is iron ore, DRAM prices down roughly 20%, and copper 15%." As the dollar increases, which it has, it will place downward pressure on commodity prices.
- With regards to cryptocurrencies, Wood stated: "I do think we will see a rotation more and more into crypto assets not only here in the U.S. as we see institutions moving in but particularly in the emerging markets, given the incredible news in El Salvador."
- Daily price action on ARKs actively managed ETFs:
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK): +1.97%.
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ): +0.78%.
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW): +1.51%.
- ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG): +1.82%.
- ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF): +0.64%.
- ARK Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX): +0.13%.
- Additionally, see how ARK Invests six actively managed ETFs fared against each other over a year-to-date performance chart.