HSBC recruits Jessica Lehmann as head of U.S. debt syndicate - Bloomberg

Oct. 12, 2021 3:37 PM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)JPMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

HSBC Clears Research Department As Canary Wharf Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Peter Summers/Getty Images News

  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) hires Jessica Lehmann as a managing director and head of U.S. debt capital markets syndicate at a time where intense high-grade corporate issuances persist, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
  • Lehmann comes from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) where she was responsible for a range of industry sectors on the investment-grade syndicate desk, according to her LinkedIn profile.
  • High-grade corporate bond sales grew to a record $1.9T last year, Bloomberg notes. HSBC (HSBC) ranked 10th for underwriting these bonds in 2021, the same rank as last year, according to Bloomberg league tables.
  • In July, HSBC made plans to revamp management framework.
