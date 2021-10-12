HSBC recruits Jessica Lehmann as head of U.S. debt syndicate - Bloomberg
Oct. 12, 2021 3:37 PM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)JPMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) hires Jessica Lehmann as a managing director and head of U.S. debt capital markets syndicate at a time where intense high-grade corporate issuances persist, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- Lehmann comes from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) where she was responsible for a range of industry sectors on the investment-grade syndicate desk, according to her LinkedIn profile.
- High-grade corporate bond sales grew to a record $1.9T last year, Bloomberg notes. HSBC (HSBC) ranked 10th for underwriting these bonds in 2021, the same rank as last year, according to Bloomberg league tables.
- In July, HSBC made plans to revamp management framework.