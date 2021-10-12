Worm Capital praises Tesla, Spotify; says GM could face obsolescence

Oct. 12, 2021

Plug-In Electric Cars Put On Display On Grounds Of U.S. Capitol

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Worm Capital heaped praise on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a letter to investors, arguing that both have shown the ability to use innovation to aggregate marginal gains in different parts of their businesses – leading to massive competitive advantages over time.
  • At the same time, the fund called out General Motors (NYSE:GM) as a company that "could face obsolescence" as competitors like TSLA pass it by in the electric-vehicle market.
  • "Certain businesses – because of their inability to adapt and innovate – should arguably be valued at near-zero today. General Motors is, in our opinion, one of those businesses," the fund said in an unsigned letter released this month to investors.
  • Worm Capital, which counts Arne Alsin as its founder and CIO, called GM "a prime example of a mature business model that could face obsolescence."
  • The fund argued that legacy automakers like GM don't have the organizational structure necessary to take advantage of aggregated marginal improvements.
  • By contrast, Worm Capital pointed to TSLA as a "generational example of the marginal gain aggregation theory."
  • The fund said TSLA slowly improved car batteries by experimenting with each component and making a series of small upgrades to a variety of components and manufacturing processes. That eventually led to a cumulative 54% increase in range and 56% decline in production costs, Worm Capital wrote.
  • As for Spotify (SPOT), the fund compared that company to Google, saying the SPOT is "building the essential audio infrastructure for the Internet."
  • Worm Capital acknowledged that SPOT's stock price has fallen dramatically from its all-time highs, but argued that this was a result of the market undervaluing the company's total addressable market.
  • "We believe Spotify will ultimately prove out to be the Google of audio, and it should command a far higher multiple today," the fund said.
  • To Worm Capital's point, SPOT has underperformed the broader market during 2021. The stock has dropped about 26% year-to-date, compared to a 17% advance for the S&P 500.
  • By contrast, GM's 2021 performance has outstripped both TSLA and the S&P 500 despite Worm's bleak outlook for that company. GM's shares have risen about 40% compared to a 12% increase in TSLA:

