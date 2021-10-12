EyePoint says its wet AMD therapy posed no serious adverse events in early study
Oct. 12, 2021 3:37 PM ETEyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Citing three-month safety data from an early-stage trial, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT +6.3%) announced that EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), caused no serious adverse events (SAEs) in patients.
- The data were included in a presentation at the ongoing 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS).
- In the open-label study that involved 17 wet AMD patients, none of the subjects in the three cohorts showed no SAEs after at least three months from the dosing. While there were 21 ocular adverse events, all were mild (19) to moderate (2) in severity, according to the company.
- The interim efficacy data for the trial are expected in Q4 2021.
- At the event, EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT) also shared early data from a real-world registry study for fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg in patients with chronic noninfectious posterior uveitis. The interim data indicate a sizable duration of uveitis (mean 57 months, or about 4.75 years) and a range of largely unknown causes of disease.
In July, EyePoint (EYPT) disclosed 30-day positive safety data from the wet AMD study.