Longtime GE bear says shares still 20% overvalued

Oct. 12, 2021 3:43 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor34 Comments

GE Turbine Engine

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wall Street is too optimistic about General Electric (GE -1.3%), J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa says, figuring the shares are still 20% overvalued based on his sum-of-the-parts analysis, MarketWatch reports.
  • GE's aviation business has generated $21B in sales over the past year, and Wall Street consensus foresees FY 2023 aviation EBITDA at ~$6.6B; Tusa suggests analysts are using a 12x multiple, valuing the unit at $79B.
  • GE's health care business, which has generated $18B in sales over the past year, is projected by analysts to amass ~$4.3B in EBITDA for 2023; Tusa uses a 14.5x multiple, valuing the unit at $62B.
  • The company's power and renewable energy divisions, which generated sales of $18B and $16B, respectively, over the past year, and consensus EBITDA estimates for 2023 are ~$2.2B and $700M, respectively; at a 4.5x multiple for power and 20x for renewables, Tusa says the two businesses are worth $10B and $14B, respectively.
  • The SOTP results show a $165B market valuation, which is trimmed down to $143B after adjusting for corporate overhead, debt, pensions and legacy insurance liabilities - or a $130 stock price, MarketWatch explains.
  • But Tusa prefers to use lower multiples for each business while projecting lower 2023 EBITDA, which brings his SOTP-based number to $85/share, though his official stock price target is a Wall Street-low $55.
  • Tusa, who recently raised his GE price target from $40, continues to believe the stock should still be avoided given its high expectations and "limited intrinsic value."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.