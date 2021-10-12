Longtime GE bear says shares still 20% overvalued
Oct. 12, 2021 3:43 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Wall Street is too optimistic about General Electric (GE -1.3%), J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa says, figuring the shares are still 20% overvalued based on his sum-of-the-parts analysis, MarketWatch reports.
- GE's aviation business has generated $21B in sales over the past year, and Wall Street consensus foresees FY 2023 aviation EBITDA at ~$6.6B; Tusa suggests analysts are using a 12x multiple, valuing the unit at $79B.
- GE's health care business, which has generated $18B in sales over the past year, is projected by analysts to amass ~$4.3B in EBITDA for 2023; Tusa uses a 14.5x multiple, valuing the unit at $62B.
- The company's power and renewable energy divisions, which generated sales of $18B and $16B, respectively, over the past year, and consensus EBITDA estimates for 2023 are ~$2.2B and $700M, respectively; at a 4.5x multiple for power and 20x for renewables, Tusa says the two businesses are worth $10B and $14B, respectively.
- The SOTP results show a $165B market valuation, which is trimmed down to $143B after adjusting for corporate overhead, debt, pensions and legacy insurance liabilities - or a $130 stock price, MarketWatch explains.
- But Tusa prefers to use lower multiples for each business while projecting lower 2023 EBITDA, which brings his SOTP-based number to $85/share, though his official stock price target is a Wall Street-low $55.
- Tusa, who recently raised his GE price target from $40, continues to believe the stock should still be avoided given its high expectations and "limited intrinsic value."