Stereotaxis gains as analysts cheer data for robotic technology in treating heart disease
Oct. 12, 2021 3:59 PM ETStereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Stereotaxis (STXS +9.4%) is set to record its biggest intraday gain in more than a month as Wall Street welcomed the company’s newly published data for its robotic technology as a treatment for tachycardia in pediatric patients with heart rhythm disease.
- The data from the 223-patient trial was published in the International Journal of Cardiology: Heart & Vascular.
- The study conducted in the Netherlands compared Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) guided cardiac ablation to manual radiofrequency (RF) ablation and manual cryoablation.
- The company has “potential to drive meaningful shareholder value over the next few years,” Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder wrote in reaction.
- “We believe this data publication helps add credibility/awareness to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the use and value proposition of RMN technology,” Maeder added.
- Meanwhile, Cowen argues that the trial adds further evidence to indicate the safety and efficacy of the treatment.
- “Overall, we view the new pediatric SVT study results as another positive addition to the extensive library of clinical evidence that has accrued supporting the safety & efficacy of RMN cardiac ablation,” the analysts led by Joshua Jennings wrote.
- “We believe the signal in the published literature that robotic magnetic navigation is more efficacious in cardiac ablation than the standard manual catheter approach continues to get stronger,” they added.
In March 2020, the FDA granted the 510(k) clearance for the Genesis RMN robotic magnetic navigation system for ablation catheters in the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.