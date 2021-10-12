Score Media shareholders vote in favor of acquisition by Penn National Gaming
Oct. 12, 2021 4:01 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) has announced shareholder approval of its acquisition by way of a "Plan of Arrangement" by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN).
- In August, Penn National announced its deal to acquire Score Media based on its strong position in the Canadian sports betting world. The ~$2B transaction equates to the purchase price of $17 in cash and 0.2398 shares of PENN for each SCR share.
- The deal, which was already received a nod from Investment Canada Act, has now secured approval from the holders of Score Media's Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Special Voting Shares.
- Subject to receipt of a final order in respect of the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement with Penn National Gaming, the Arrangement is expected to close on October 19, 2021.