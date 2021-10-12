Apollo Endosurgery trades in red on launching stock offering
Oct. 12, 2021 4:07 PM ETApollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) trades 8.6% down after hours after it planned to offer and sell shares in an underwritten public offering; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase additional shares.
- Net proceeds to be used for investing in opportunities to drive growth, such as expanding sales and marketing programs, expanding the indications of certain of its products and developing new products, to potentially refinance or partially pay down existing indebtedness under Apollo's term loan with Solar Capital, and for general corporate purposes.
- Offer size, terms have not yet been disclosed.