Solar shines for second day as China ramps up renewable investments
- Solar shares (TAN +5.7%) enjoy a second consecutive strong showing, as Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined plans to ramp up development of large-scale solar and wind projects.
- Speaking via video link at a United Nations Biodiversity Conference, Xi said work had started on the first 100 GW phase of a solar and wind buildout, which likely will result in hundreds of gigawatts deployed in the country's desert regions.
- Yesterday, Jefferies analysts painted a bright view of the solar industry, saying companies are "actively pursuing capacity upgrades, leading to severe overcapacity risk in most of the downstream segments."
- Solar names are higher across the board: SUNW +11.4%, RUN +8.5%, SEDG +7.4%, DQ +7%, NOVA +6.2%, CSIQ +5.5%, ENPH +5.2%, SPWR +4.6%, MAXN +4.6%, ARRY +3.8%, JKS +3.3%, FSLR +2.9%.
- Fuel cell stocks also move higher: BLDP +8.6%, PLUG +7.7%, FCEL +3.1%.
- Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh appeared on CNBC yesterday and said its van developed in partnership with Renault will be unveiled at the company's annual symposium this Thursday.