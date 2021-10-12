Scientific Games inks technology agreement with Germany's LOTTO Hessen
Oct. 12, 2021 4:14 PM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) finalized a new technology agreement with longtime lottery partner LOTTO Hessen in Wiesbaden, Germany.
- The company will launch its new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology, migrating the AEGIS gaming system it currently provides.
- The company will serve LOTTO Hessen with software support from its tech facility in Vienna, Austria.
- The company said LOTTO Hessen is the third lottery in Europe to modernize with SYMPHONY in the last year. This advanced system developed by Scientific Games supports new game entertainment and new distribution channels with a secure, open interface that easily and quickly integrates third-party solutions and content.
- The Lottery's goal is to expand online channels and introduce new gaming verticals partnering with leading companies in the industry.
- "We will continue to provide the best products that drive the most profits for our lottery customers, their retailers and players with technology that securely integrates all game entertainment product lines and offers operational efficiencies," said Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games (SGMS).