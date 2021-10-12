Coconut-water brand Vita Coco sets IPO that includes offering shares to Robinhood clients
- Vita Coco (COCO) unveiled terms Tuesday for an IPO that could value the popular coconut-water maker at some $1.2B.
- The company said that Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) plans to buy $20M of the available stock, while COCO will make up to 5% of IPO shares available to customers of popular investing app Robinhood Financial (NASDAQ:HOOD).
- Vita Coco (COCO) wrote in a revised S-1 filing that the company and certain pre-IPO investors plan to offer 11.5M shares to the public at an expected $18-$21/share price range.
- COCO will provide 2.5M of the available shares, while pre-IPO backers will offer another 9M. The pre-IPO investors have also granted underwriters the option to buy up to 1.7M extra shares for overallotments.
- Additionally, COCO disclosed that Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), which is the company’s largest distributor-customer, will buy $20M of stock in a private placement from pre-IPO shareholder Verlinvest.
- All in, COCO expects to have some 55.5M shares outstanding following its offering. That will value the company at about $998.9M to $1.2B, depending on where the IPO prices within its expected $18-$21/share range.
- COCO estimated that it will net $41.1M from the IPO if the offering prices at a midpoint $19.50 a share. The company plans to use the money to repay debt and to cover general corporate purposes.
- Vita Coco (COCO) makes popular coconut water, along with other coconut-themed beverages and coconut oil for use as a dietary supplement or beauty product.
- In addition to VerlInvest, the company’s pre-IPO investors included Red Bull China parent the Reignwood Group.
