Safekeep partners with Duck Creek Technologies to improve claims experience
Oct. 12, 2021 4:18 PM ETDuck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Insurtech company Safekeep partners with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) to enhance the claims experience for insurers and policyholders.
- The company says this partnership will enhance subrogation referral quality, both in speed and potential, prevent leakage resulting in missed opportunities, and improve claims handlers' efficiency and capacity.
- "Duck Creek offers the flexible platform on which we could rapidly get insurers up and running to unlock profit potential in their structured and unstructured claims data," notes Safekeep Founder and CEO Jeff To.
- Bank of America analyst Brad Sills recently noted that Duck Creek software revenue growth is estimated to be 37% in FY21, outpacing Guidewire, and citing "risk/reward is more attractive in other software stocks."