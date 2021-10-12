Sarepta expects Q3 net product revenue to reach $167M in Q3

Oct. 12, 2021 4:19 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Announcing preliminary financial results for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) says its net product revenues could reach approximately $166.9M indicating a ~37.5% growth from the previous year.
  • Meanwhile, cash, cash equivalents, and investments stood at ~$1.6B as of the end of the quarter compared to ~$1.9B at the end of 2020.
  • Consensus estimates for the company indicate ~$172.1M in revenue for the company in Q3, implying ~22.7% YoY growth.
  • The company also announced a $500M worth of common stock offering today, and the shares have crashed ~8.3% in the post-market.
