Oct. 12, 2021

  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) estimates book value per share of $4.77 at Sept. 30, 2021, up from $4.71 at June 30.
  • With the company's stock price closing at $4.89 on Sept. 30, Orchid Island's (ORC) stock was trading at a 2.5% premium to its book value per share; that's less than the 10% premium to book value at June 30 (closing price of $5.19).
  • Orchid Island (ORC) shares drop 1.2% in after-hours trading.
  • Estimates Q3 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.20, including an estimated $0.02 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments; compares with Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
  • Estimated total return on equity for the quarter is 5.4%, an improvement from -0.7% in Q2.
  • Previously (June 23), Orchid Island Capital enters $250M equity distribution agreement
