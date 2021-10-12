Orchid Island Capital book value per share edges up 1.3% during Q3
Oct. 12, 2021 4:22 PM ETOrchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) estimates book value per share of $4.77 at Sept. 30, 2021, up from $4.71 at June 30.
- With the company's stock price closing at $4.89 on Sept. 30, Orchid Island's (ORC) stock was trading at a 2.5% premium to its book value per share; that's less than the 10% premium to book value at June 30 (closing price of $5.19).
- Orchid Island (ORC) shares drop 1.2% in after-hours trading.
- Estimates Q3 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.20, including an estimated $0.02 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments; compares with Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
- Estimated total return on equity for the quarter is 5.4%, an improvement from -0.7% in Q2.
