Rattler buys stake in Midland Basin gas gathering and processing JV

  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) subsidiary Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) says it invested $104M to acquire a minority interest in a joint venture that bought a majority stake in a Midland Basin gas gathering and processing company from West Texas Gas Inc.
  • The joint venture's assets consist mostly of an interconnected gas gathering system and six major gas processing plants servicing the Midland Basin with 925M cf/day of total processing capacity, with additional gas gathering and processing expansions planned.
  • Rattler says the deal highlights its strategic relationship with Diamondback, as it is the sixth significant joint venture with Diamondback as a major customer in which Rattler has participated.
  • Diamondback's history of profitability is in the top tier of the industry, and its cash margin is "seldom equaled," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
