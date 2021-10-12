Rattler buys stake in Midland Basin gas gathering and processing JV
Oct. 12, 2021 4:26 PM ETRattler Midstream LP (RTLR), FANGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) subsidiary Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) says it invested $104M to acquire a minority interest in a joint venture that bought a majority stake in a Midland Basin gas gathering and processing company from West Texas Gas Inc.
- The joint venture's assets consist mostly of an interconnected gas gathering system and six major gas processing plants servicing the Midland Basin with 925M cf/day of total processing capacity, with additional gas gathering and processing expansions planned.
- Rattler says the deal highlights its strategic relationship with Diamondback, as it is the sixth significant joint venture with Diamondback as a major customer in which Rattler has participated.
- Diamondback's history of profitability is in the top tier of the industry, and its cash margin is "seldom equaled," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.