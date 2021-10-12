Neuronetics under pressure on Q3 prelim revenue seen below prior guidance, consensus

Oct. 12, 2021 4:27 PM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) trades 8.9% down after hours on expecting Q3 total revenue to be ~$13.8M compared to earlier guidance of $15 to $16M; FY revenue is seen ranging between $53.3 to $54.3M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $15.14M (+21.7% Y/Y) and FY revenue at $59.33M (+20.5% Y/Y).
  • "Our Q3r revenue came in lower than anticipated primarily due to our new sales team requiring additional time to get to full productivity as a result of extended sales cycles driven in part by the uncertain Covid-19 environment," president & CEO Keith J. Sullivan commented.
  • Specifically, in Q3, the company hosted a second successful NeuroStar Summit while continuing the implementation of a variety of digital and social marketing campaigns to drive awareness.
