Kellogg responds to union strike, denies that it proposed moving jobs out of US
Oct. 12, 2021 4:32 PM ETKellogg Company (K)By: SA News Team10 Comments
- Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) publicly responded to its workers union in a statement Tuesday following strikes at four of the company's plants for the first time in 50 years.
- "We value all of our employees and recognize their efforts, especially during this global pandemic," said Kris Bahner, Kellogg Company spokesperson. "We are deeply concerned that the Union at our four U.S. cereal plants has decided to strike and what that means for our employees, and especially concerned that the Union struck without allowing members to vote on our Oct. 1 offer."
- Kellogg says that is proposals have been misrepresented to its employees by the union and that while employees worked an average of 52 - 56 hours/week in 2020, 90% of the time, employees volunteered for the extra hours. Kellogg states that workers under the contract "have industry-leading pay and benefits, and all have above-market wages and retirement."
- The food giant denies allegations by the union that it proposed moving any cereal volume or jobs outside of the U.S. during negotiations.
- Read the highlights of Kellogg's offer here.