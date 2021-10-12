Fed's Bullard: Central bank should start taper in November and maybe raise rates in 2022
Oct. 12, 2021 5:05 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Tuesday that he wants the U.S. central bank to unravel some of its accommodative policies so it can be in position to react to possible upside inflation risks.
- Bullard told CNBC that this could include a rate hike "in the spring or summer" of 2022 if "we had to do so."
- As for near-term monetary policy, the St. Louis Fed president advocated that the Fed start cutting back its asset-purchase program in November, with a goal of ending the tapering process by Q1 2022's end.
- Bullard acknowledged that U.S. economic growth slowed in Q3, but said he believes demand has just been pushed out into the future.
- "There is plenty of demand," putting the economy in "great shape," he said.
- Bullard added that he thinks the Delta variant paused the reopening process during Q3, but that renewed growth will likely occur in Q4 or early 2022.
- The St. Louis Fed president also predicted that the unemployment rate could fall below 4% by next spring.
- On the subject of stagflation, Bullard pushed back on the idea that the U.S. could enter a 1970s-style stagnant economy and persistently high inflation.
- He pointed out that in the '70s, the country experienced outright recessions, which seems unlikely now given the current economic scenario.
- "I'm not sure I'd call [current conditions] 'stagflation,'" he said. "I think that's an overselling of the term 'stagflation.'"
- Commenting on the criticism the Fed has received in recent months, including Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's remark that Fed Chair Jerome Powell represented "a dangerous man," Bullard described facing such sniping as part of a central banker's job.
- He said Fed policymakers have "tough skin," and that he takes it as a sign that they're doing "something right" when they receive criticism from multiple political and economic perspectives at once.
- Bullard's comments followed relatively hawkish remarks earlier in the day from Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, who said the economy had met the "substantial further progress" test that would allow the central bank to begin its asset-purchase taper.
- And like Bullard, Clarida noted that "risks to inflation are to the upside."