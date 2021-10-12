Vistra to undertake $2B share buyback program; prices preferred stock offering

Oct. 12, 2021
  • Vistra (NYSE:VST) announced a new $2B share buyback program and the pricing of a private offering of 1M shares of its 8% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at an offering price of $1,000 per share.
  • The annual dividend rate on each share of Preferred Stock is 8.0% from the original issuance date to, but excluding, Oct. 15, 2026.
  • The company will receive gross proceeds of $1B from the sale of the Preferred Stock before.
  • The offering is expected to close on Oct. 15.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to repurchase its common stock beginning as early as early November 2021.
  • In addition, Vistra's board adopted a new $2B share repurchase program, effective immediately, superseding its prior $1.5B repurchase program, which had ~$1.33B of remaining authorization.
  • The company intends to execute the share repurchases under this new program from November 2021 to the end of December 2022.
  • The share repurchase program announced today is aligned with the Company's previously announced strategic and capital allocation review seeking to enhance shareholder returns.
  • VST closed +5.38% to $18.80 after-hours
