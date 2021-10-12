BP, Shell to send top execs to House panel probing climate disinformation
Oct. 12, 2021 4:58 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Executives from BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will testify later this month before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is investigating allegations that the big oil companies have systematically misled the public about their role in causing global warming.
- BP CEO Dave Lawler plans to testify, and Shell says it will send an official; Bloomberg reports Shell Oil Co. President Gretchen Watkins likely will represent the company.
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is expected to make an official available, and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was also asked by the committee to make CEO Michael Wirth available; it is not clear who will represent the U.S. companies at the hearing.
- The committee announced its investigation last month and requested various documents from the companies.