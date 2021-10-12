Sun Life generates ~C$430M via India asset management joint venture IPO
Oct. 12, 2021 5:30 PM ETSun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) said the offering of its indirect 12.5% holdings in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) generated proceeds of ~C$430M following IPO on the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).
- Net of taxes and IPO transaction costs, Sun Life expects to record a gain of ~C$300M in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life's initial valuation was ~C$3.4B, based on the IPO subscription which included a three day offer period between September 29 and October 1, 2021.
- After the IPO, Sun Life holds a 36.5% indirect ownership of the listed entity.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life began trading on Oct. 11 under the ticker symbols: ABSLAMC.BO and ABSLAMC.NS.
- "India is one of the world's fastest growing and dynamic economies, and an important market for Sun Life for both asset management and life insurance solutions," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO, Sun Life. "We have a great partnership with the Aditya Birla Group and we look forward to the continued success of the business."