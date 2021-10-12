Chart Talk: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) trades below 50- & 100-day moving averages

  • The benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) trades below its 50- and 100-day moving averages and breaks through key support levels when looking at a YTD chart.
  • SPY has now dipped below its 50-day moving average and has retouched the MA twice, each time staying below and has now closed below the 100-day moving average for the fourth time in the last ten trading sessions creating a bit of a congestion area.
  • Another 2% decline in SPY will take the fund to the hinge support zone of $424-$425, which will need to hold if the rounding downward pressure is to be stopped. Otherwise, the 200-day moving average comes into play from a technical viewpoint. Economists have been mostly keen to dismiss talks of stagflation, but growth is slowing, with Goldman Sachs lowering its U.S. GDP forecast for 2021 and 2022 this week.

