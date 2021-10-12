Tudor Gold upsizes equity offering to up to $11.5M
Oct. 12, 2021 5:40 PM ETTudor Gold Corp. (TDRRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tudor Gold (OTCPK:TDRRF) increased the size of its previously announced private placement to up to $11.5M.
- The Offering will consist of a combination of common shares at $2.10/share, and common shares that will qualify as "flow-through shares" at $2.50 per FT Common Share.
- Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe in the offering.
- The agents will have an option to increase the size of the offering by up to an additional 15% of the number of the shares sold in the offering.
- The net proceeds will be used for the company's ongoing exploration drilling program, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
- The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Common Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (CEE) that are "flow-through mining expenditures" related to exploration expenses on the Company's Treaty Creek flagship property, located in Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.
- The company will incur the CEE on or before December 31, 2022 and renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Common Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.
- The offering is scheduled to close in the week of Nov. 1, 2021.