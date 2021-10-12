Gazprom is pumping gas from storage to Europe, Russian minister says
Oct. 12, 2021 5:55 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has begun using its inventories to pump more natural gas into its pipeline network to stabilize rising European prices, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the BBC in an interview.
- Gazprom aims to work "collaboratively" with Europe, Ryabkov said, rejecting accusations that Russian energy suppliers have been holding back capacity to pressure the European Union into accepting the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
- "We favor energy security of Europe; we want to work collaboratively... Gazprom has in fact started pumping out from its reserves into the pipelines to stabilize the market," the minister said.
- Vladimir Putin claimed last week that Russia was ready to raise gas supplies to Europe, which helped push down prices.