Soybeans sink to lowest since December on raised yield forecast

Grain auger of combine pouring soy bean into tractor trailer

fotokostic/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chicago soybean futures fell to the lowest level in nearly a year following a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed larger than expected yields of soybeans and corn.
  • CBOT soybeans for November delivery (S_1:COM) settled -2.4% to $11.98 1/4 per bushel, the lowest since December 2020, as the monthly WASDE report pegged soybean yields at 51.5 bushels per acre, above the 51.1 bpa estimates from analysts surveyed by WSJ.
  • "The market was looking for a bearish report and you can make the case it was more bearish versus expectations," Craig Turner of Daniels Trading tells WSJ.
  • Also, corn for December delivery (C_1:COM) closed -2% to $5.22 1/2 a bushel, after the USDA showed an uptick of nearly 100M bushels to U.S. corn ending stocks
  • December wheat (W_1:COM) +0.3% to $7.34 a bushel, as the USDA forecast global wheat ending stocks at the lowest in five years, due in part to droughts in the northern U.S. and Canada that hurt production.
  • ETFs: SOYB, CORN, WEAT
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.