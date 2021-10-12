Gold Fields raised at RBC on Salares Norte optimism
Oct. 12, 2021 1:55 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Gold Fields (GFI +3.3%) strikes its highest level in a month after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with an $11 price target, up from $10.50, citing potential upside from the Salares Norte mine in Chile.
- The mine is "one of the highest quality development projects globally" and could contribute meaningful gains for Gold Fields shares, RBC's Josh Wolfson writes, according to Bloomberg.
- The project could double Gold Fields' (NYSE:GFI) free cash flow and complement the miner's favorable geographic mix, according to Wolfson.
- Last week, RBC upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines, citing "clear benefits" from the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold.