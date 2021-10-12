Gold Fields raised at RBC on Salares Norte optimism

Oct. 12, 2021 1:55 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Underground train in mine, carts in gold, silver and copper mine.

TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gold Fields (GFI +3.3%) strikes its highest level in a month after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with an $11 price target, up from $10.50, citing potential upside from the Salares Norte mine in Chile.
  • The mine is "one of the highest quality development projects globally" and could contribute meaningful gains for Gold Fields shares, RBC's Josh Wolfson writes, according to Bloomberg.
  • The project could double Gold Fields' (NYSE:GFI) free cash flow and complement the miner's favorable geographic mix, according to Wolfson.
  • Last week, RBC upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines, citing "clear benefits" from the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.