Asia-Pacific stocks lower; Hong Kong cancels trading due to typhoon

Oct. 13, 2021 1:21 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Japan -0.18%. Core Machinery Orders for August -2.4% m/m vs. expected 1.7%.
  • China -0.12%. China September trade data shows export increased +28.1% y/y, beating expectations of 21.5%, prior 25.6%.
  • Imports +17.6% Y/Y, below forecast of 19.2% vs. prior reading of 33.1%.
  • Hong Kong flat. Trading is set to be cancelled on Wednesday because of severe weather due to Typhoon Kompasu.
  • Australia -0.04%. Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for October: -1.5% m/m vs. prior +2.0%. Australian jobs data for September due at 0030 GMT on 14 Oct.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones down -0.34% to 34,378.08, S&P 500 down -0.25% to 4,350.30 and Nasdaq down -0.14% to 14,465.90.
  • Equity analysts at Morgan Stanley upgrades China property to ‘attractive’ - says default risk largely priced.
  • People's Bank of China sets USD/CNY mid-point today at 6.4612 vs. estimate at 6.4613.

  • Oil prices were lower, although they still remained elevated above $80 per barrel.

  • Brent crude futures declined 0.18% to $83.27 per barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 0.2% to $80.48 per barrel.

  • Gold prices held steady, by a slight pullback in dollar, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data.

  • Spot gold was little changed at $1,760.26 per ounce by 0305 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,760.60.

  • Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.57 per ounce, while platinum and palladium were down 0.2% at $1,005.00 and $2,041.24, respectively.

  • U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.06%; S&P 500 -0.04%; Nasdaq -0.06%.
